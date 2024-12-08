Anson Funds Management LP Takes $214,000 Position in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 305,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

MDJM Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of MDJH stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. MDJM Ltd has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.90.

MDJM Profile

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.

