Anson Funds Management LP Takes $214,000 Position in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 305,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
MDJM Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of MDJH stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. MDJM Ltd has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.90.
MDJM Profile
