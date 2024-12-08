Anson Funds Management LP Takes Position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 24,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 1,035.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 19,608 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Haynes International in the second quarter valued at about $526,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Haynes International by 71,414.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 24,995 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Haynes International by 29.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 179,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Haynes International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haynes International Stock Performance

Haynes International stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.62. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Haynes International Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

