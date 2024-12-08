Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

ARKR opened at $15.28 on Thursday. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $12.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. CM Management LLC grew its position in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares during the period. Ark Restaurants comprises about 2.3% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. CM Management LLC owned about 5.55% of Ark Restaurants worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

