Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, November 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.

Auburn National Bancorporation has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:AUBN opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.60 and a beta of 0.56. Auburn National Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

