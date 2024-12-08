Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVNW. StockNews.com cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Aviat Networks from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of AVNW opened at $17.38 on Friday. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.55 million, a PE ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.72.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Aviat Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $116.66 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $42,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,356.07. This trade represents a 1.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Connaway acquired 3,500 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $49,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 57,893 shares in the company, valued at $818,028.09. This trade represents a 6.43 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $106,110. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Aviat Networks by 15.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 170,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 22,665 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 298.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 99,948 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

