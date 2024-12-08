Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Trading Up 0% – Should You Buy?

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$39.58 and last traded at C$39.01. Approximately 45,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 73,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDGI. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

In other news, Senior Officer Julie Lee purchased 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$35.51 per share, with a total value of C$26,667.71. Also, Director Stephanie Cuskley purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$38.97 per share, with a total value of C$38,971.20. Insiders purchased 2,751 shares of company stock valued at $101,723 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

