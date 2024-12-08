Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.83.

BOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Matthew Emerson sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $97,925.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,327.59. This trade represents a 8.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 19,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 29.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $76.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $82.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.08%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

