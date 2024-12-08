Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Holdings Lifted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 362,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,409 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Barclays were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 11.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 71,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Barclays by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 45,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BCS opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.41. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

