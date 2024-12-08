Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) versus Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Financial Review

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bath & Body Works and Ulta Beauty”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bath & Body Works $7.43 billion 1.07 $878.00 million $4.10 8.93 Ulta Beauty $11.21 billion 1.80 $1.29 billion $24.99 17.13

Profitability

Ulta Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Bath & Body Works. Bath & Body Works is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ulta Beauty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Bath & Body Works and Ulta Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bath & Body Works 12.43% -44.03% 14.45% Ulta Beauty 10.58% 52.06% 21.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bath & Body Works and Ulta Beauty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bath & Body Works 1 6 9 0 2.50 Ulta Beauty 2 11 11 0 2.38

Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus price target of $41.88, indicating a potential upside of 14.41%. Ulta Beauty has a consensus price target of $438.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.30%. Given Bath & Body Works’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than Ulta Beauty.

Risk and Volatility

Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ulta Beauty has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats Bath & Body Works on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements. The company was formerly known as L Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Bath & Body Works, Inc. in August 2021. Bath & Body Works, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications. It also offers beauty services, including hair, makeup, brow, and skin services at its stores. The company was formerly known as ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.