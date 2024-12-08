Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,607 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.04% of Bel Fuse worth $20,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 167,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 123,092 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth $3,346,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 11.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 276,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 28,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 168.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 22,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BELFB. StockNews.com cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Northland Capmk upgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bel Fuse from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

In other news, insider Stephen Dawson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,704.80. This represents a 9.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Francis Berry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,246.90. The trade was a 11.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $83.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.33. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.74 and a 12-month high of $86.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.42%.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

