Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires New Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 255.2% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 100.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 492.2% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.59.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. This trade represents a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,431 shares of company stock valued at $399,319 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.46. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

