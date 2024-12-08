Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Avista during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avista in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Avista by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avista alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of AVA stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $383.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.29 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

About Avista

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.