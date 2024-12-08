Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $585,000 Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 10,512.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,798 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 263.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,083,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482,683 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593,464 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,940,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,847 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 403.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,045,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,457,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,737,000 after purchasing an additional 690,638 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $74,370.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,472.89. This trade represents a 5.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,620.60. The trade was a 11.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,960,748 shares of company stock valued at $415,523,316 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.36.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.77. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.59 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

