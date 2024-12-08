Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New Investment in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 426.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 72,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 58,994 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 170,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 161,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 49,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter.

Barings Corporate Investors Price Performance

MCI stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78.

Barings Corporate Investors Announces Dividend

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

