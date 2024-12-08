Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in BCE by 6.1% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in BCE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Edward Jones lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. National Bank Financial lowered BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $41.77.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.737 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,228.57%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

