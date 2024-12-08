Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Trading Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $88.94 and last traded at $89.19. Approximately 611,796 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,062,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Best Buy

Best Buy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 64.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $831,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 174.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 36,692 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.