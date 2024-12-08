BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Shares Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $33.95. 22,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 29,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.87.

BK Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $120.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of BK Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BK Technologies by 52.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 19.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 48,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in BK Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 143,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 55.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.