Blake D. Moret Sells 1,741 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $516,502.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,309 shares in the company, valued at $23,825,271.03. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $295.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $242.81 and a one year high of $312.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

