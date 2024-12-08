Blue Moon Group (OTC:BLUMY) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited (OTC:BLUMY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. 15 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Blue Moon Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.

Blue Moon Group Company Profile

Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and sale of personal hygiene, home care, and fabric care products in China. It offers fabric care and cleaner products, including fabric softener, machine wash, classic, bacteria and odor removal, sportswear exclusive, hand-wash exclusive, and special laundry, as well as pre-wash treatment, travel-exclusive pack, and stain remover; and anti-septic disinfectant, such as multi-purpose, fabric, and household sanitiser.

