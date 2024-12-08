Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,276 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OBDC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 604.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OBDC. Compass Point upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.07.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.93%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

