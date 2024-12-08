Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Position Cut by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 26.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 50.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 423.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $145.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.00 and a 200-day moving average of $133.75. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $109.01 and a one year high of $155.42.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 8.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BCC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

View Our Latest Report on BCC

About Boise Cascade

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.