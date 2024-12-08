Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.2% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Redburn Partners lowered their price objective on Amgen from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.05.

Amgen Stock Down 0.6 %

Amgen stock opened at $272.58 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.80 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $146.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.82.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.24%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.