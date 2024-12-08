Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) is Pier Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Pier Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Boot Barn accounts for about 1.5% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.21% of Boot Barn worth $10,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at $288,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 68.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $154.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 2.14. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $169.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.14.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.42 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.73%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

