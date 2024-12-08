Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,295 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,846,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,266,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,172 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,820,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,750,385,000 after buying an additional 718,515 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,922,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,072,195,000 after acquiring an additional 360,793 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,018,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $671,940,000 after acquiring an additional 64,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,899,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $608,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,405 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.39.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $90.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.30. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $54.52 and a 12 month high of $91.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.75 billion, a PE ratio of 74.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $633,916.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,580.24. The trade was a 19.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,046,484.48. This represents a 9.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,157 shares of company stock valued at $27,957,676 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

