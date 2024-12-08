Brad Donald Douville Sells 407,026 Shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Stock

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Free Report) Director Brad Donald Douville sold 407,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total transaction of C$36,632.34.
Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Stock Up 16.3 %
GRN stock opened at C$2.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.78.
Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V)
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.