Brad Donald Douville Sells 407,026 Shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Stock

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Free Report) Director Brad Donald Douville sold 407,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total transaction of C$36,632.34.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Stock Up 16.3 %

GRN stock opened at C$2.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.78.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

