Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 94.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,057 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bread Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70,092 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 22.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,161,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,754,000 after buying an additional 212,276 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 152.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 645,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,772,000 after buying an additional 390,413 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $582,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BFH stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.03). Bread Financial had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other news, Director John J. Fawcett bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.02 per share, for a total transaction of $51,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,252.46. This trade represents a 18.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

