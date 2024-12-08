Brett T. Agee Sells 54,608 Shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Stock

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) Director Brett T. Agee sold 54,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $931,612.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,059,499 shares in the company, valued at $35,135,052.94. The trade was a 2.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brett T. Agee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Brett T. Agee sold 61,905 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,031,956.35.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE RNGR opened at $15.83 on Friday. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $352.22 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ranger Energy Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 60.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 24.4% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter worth $125,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

