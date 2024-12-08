Brian K. Miller Sells 2,500 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.01, for a total transaction of $1,580,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,709,257.98. This trade represents a 17.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TYL opened at $623.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 113.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $604.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.56. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.80 and a fifty-two week high of $638.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 252,047.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 307,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,564,000 after acquiring an additional 307,498 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after acquiring an additional 52,984 shares during the period. Westwind Capital raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7,614.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 46,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,062,000 after acquiring an additional 45,760 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TYL. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.62.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

