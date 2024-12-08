BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Trading Up 8.4% – Still a Buy?

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.19 and last traded at $28.91. Approximately 1,150,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,908,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $93,135.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,116.78. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,831,545 shares of company stock worth $150,056,923. Company insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.