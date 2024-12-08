Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHFAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 10th

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4125 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BHFAP stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.93.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

