Brigitte Bourque Buys 185,000 Shares of D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO) Stock

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) Director Brigitte Bourque bought 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,845.50.
D-BOX Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of DBO opened at C$0.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.99. D-BOX Technologies Inc. has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09.
About D-BOX Technologies
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than D-BOX Technologies
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for D-BOX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-BOX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.