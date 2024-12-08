Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 932.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.8% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Up 5.3 %

Broadcom stock opened at $179.53 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.36 and a 52-week high of $186.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.79.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.