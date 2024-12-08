Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Boosted by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 480.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 5.3 %

AVGO stock opened at $179.53 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.36 and a twelve month high of $186.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $838.51 billion, a PE ratio of 155.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.