Brokerages Set ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Target Price at $124.50

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ArcBest from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $107.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $94.76 and a 1 year high of $153.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.20). ArcBest had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total value of $1,259,425.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,150.60. The trade was a 67.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $428,649.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,407.50. This trade represents a 14.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ArcBest by 54.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 949.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,419 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

