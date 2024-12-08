Brokerages Set Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Target Price at $164.00

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Illumina from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Illumina from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $141.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.02. Illumina has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at $1,565,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $610,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,176 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 399,966 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $41,748,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

