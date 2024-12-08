Brokerages Set Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Target Price at $26.83

Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.20.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 6,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $61,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,880. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 12,587 shares of company stock valued at $125,467 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Rent the Runway in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RENT stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. Rent the Runway has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $41.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($4.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.86) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($8.00) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rent the Runway will post -19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

