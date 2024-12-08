Brokerages Set SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target at $105.11

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.11.

SSB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SouthState from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of SouthState from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Hovde Group lowered shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on SouthState from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

SSB opened at $110.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.84 and a 200-day moving average of $92.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. SouthState has a 1-year low of $70.68 and a 1-year high of $114.26.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $426.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. SouthState’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SouthState will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,800. The trade was a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,400. This trade represents a 11.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,328,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,394,000 after purchasing an additional 371,987 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in SouthState by 64.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 265,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,809,000 after buying an additional 103,756 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the second quarter valued at $7,303,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,086,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,999,000 after acquiring an additional 72,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

