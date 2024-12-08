Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Shares Sold by Passive Capital Management LLC.

Passive Capital Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHRB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 4.8% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 29.3% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 397,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 90,151 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,005,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ BHRB opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.15. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $75.32.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.50 per share, for a total transaction of $106,038.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 238,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,327,317.50. This represents a 0.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,395 shares of company stock valued at $369,972. Company insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Profile

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

