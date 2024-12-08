C3.ai (AI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 85.47%. The firm had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. C3.ai’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect C3.ai to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai Price Performance

NYSE AI opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.13. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $40.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

View Our Latest Report on C3.ai

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.