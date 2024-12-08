CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC) Director Fred A. Middleton Buys 4,800 Shares

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) Director Fred A. Middleton bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $12,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,762.10. This represents a 15.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CalciMedica Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of CALC opened at $2.86 on Friday. CalciMedica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $38.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CalciMedica in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalciMedica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in CalciMedica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CalciMedica by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CalciMedica by 51.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 22,525 shares in the last quarter.

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

