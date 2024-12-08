Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 3,047 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBSH. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day moving average of $61.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.77. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $421.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBSH. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler set a $68.50 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.07.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Chairman David W. Kemper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,151,994 shares in the company, valued at $71,170,189.32. This represents a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David L. Roller sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $64,320.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,684.23. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,816 shares of company stock worth $2,108,821 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

