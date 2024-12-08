Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,660,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,299,000 after purchasing an additional 274,014 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,501,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,743,000 after purchasing an additional 394,399 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,368,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,584,000 after purchasing an additional 203,909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,305,000 after buying an additional 235,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after buying an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,659. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.17, for a total transaction of $152,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,551,961.44. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,925 shares of company stock worth $4,237,184. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $206.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.09. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $99.90 and a one year high of $210.30.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.