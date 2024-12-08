Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.33 Million Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $551,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,754.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.09.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $256.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.12 and a 200-day moving average of $245.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $304.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.81 and a beta of 0.32.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $368,689.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,677.18. This represents a 10.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $422,148.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,357.86. This represents a 8.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,370 shares of company stock worth $2,100,703. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

