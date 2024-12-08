Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 96.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.17.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH opened at $294.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.69 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.56.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.