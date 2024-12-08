Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11,264.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 14,316,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,183,000 after buying an additional 14,190,276 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,393,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,933,000 after acquiring an additional 679,655 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,924,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,717,000 after acquiring an additional 159,134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,632,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,215,000 after purchasing an additional 104,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,470,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,513 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $101.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.93 and its 200-day moving average is $93.52. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $77.42 and a 1 year high of $102.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

