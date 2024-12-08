Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 2,733 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,961,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at $2,180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 450.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 423,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,092,000 after acquiring an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $211,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,249.02. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 1.2 %

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $167.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.38. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.48 and a twelve month high of $173.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.69 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.