Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CARA opened at $0.27 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 18.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 210,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 32,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,935,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 120,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company’s lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

