CARV (CARV) Reaches One Day Volume of $23.56 Million

CARV (CARV) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. During the last week, CARV has traded up 1% against the US dollar. CARV has a market capitalization of $154.63 million and approximately $23.56 million worth of CARV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CARV token can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00001031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99,184.55 or 0.99437478 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98,803.19 or 0.99055147 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About CARV

CARV was first traded on February 11th, 2022. CARV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,384,083 tokens. The official message board for CARV is medium.com/@carv. CARV’s official Twitter account is @carv_official. The official website for CARV is carv.io.

CARV Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CARV (CARV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Base platform. CARV has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 150,384,083 in circulation. The last known price of CARV is 1.03810786 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $24,862,154.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://carv.io.”

