Casper Hits One Day Trading Volume of $22.06 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $308.51 million and $22.06 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99,867.45 or 0.99651961 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99,387.96 or 0.99173511 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 13,120,730,667 coins and its circulating supply is 12,673,032,029 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 13,120,091,940 with 12,672,415,097 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02377734 USD and is down -3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $24,839,164.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.