Castleark Management LLC Increases Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,960 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 112.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,485,000 after buying an additional 3,459,450 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,665,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,482 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,032,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,407 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 6,879.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,063,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,921,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,741 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Stock Down 1.3 %

Gates Industrial stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $23.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GTES. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

